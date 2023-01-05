 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First flight arrives at Manohar International Airport in Goa; CM Pramod Sawant calls it 'big achievement'

Jan 05, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed at 9 am at the new airport located at Mopa in North Goa district, airport officials said.

The first passenger flight arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad on Thursday, marking the commencement of operations at the new facility in the coastal state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said this was a "big achievement" for the state and the Centre.

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad carrying 179 passengers landed at 9 am at the new airport located at Mopa in North Goa district, airport officials said. Union Minister Shripad Naik, the parliamentarian from North Goa, CM Sawant and state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte welcomed the passengers at the terminal building of the airport.

There was also a live band performance outside the airport to welcome the passengers.

With the Mopa facility, Goa has got another international airport which is located 50 km apart from the south Goa-based Dabolim facility, operated as a civil enclave in the Indian Navy's air station INS Hansa.

"This is a big achievement for the state and central governments. Goa has two airports from today onwards," the chief minister told reporters outside the airport.