First female leader at India’s refinery builder plots big change

Bloomberg
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

Vartika Shukla Photographer: Ruhani Kaur/Bloomberg

Eighteen months after becoming head of Engineers India Ltd., the state-owned firm that built most of the country’s oil refineries, Vartika Shukla says its transformation is gathering pace.

Shukla, who’s worked for the company for more than three decades, is attempting to change its profile, branching out from construction of fossil-fuel plants into new areas such as renewable energy projects. EIL is building India’s first biorefinery, which will use bamboo to produce bioethanol, and moving into green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel.

We’ve “built a lot of alliances in upcoming areas,” Shukla, 57, said in an interview at the firm’s New Delhi headquarters, sitting under framed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

The changes under way at EIL are playing out across the energy industry as low-emissions sources become increasingly important. Renewables will account for almost all growth in the world’s electricity supply over the next three years, according to the International Energy Agency.