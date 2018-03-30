First ever police team flagged off on expedition to Mt Everest

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today flagged off the first ever police team on an expedition to the Mount Everest.

Wishing the 15-member mountaneering team led by Inspector General of Police Sanjay Gunjyal all success, the Chief Minister said they will definitely scale the summit if they move forward with patience, courage and single-minded focus on their goal.

Rawat said the Himalayas have been a subject of curiosity for writers, environmentalists, geographers and mountaineers for ages.

The experiences of the team during the expedition will be of great help to future mountaineers, the chief minister said. Speaking on the occasion, DGP Anil Raturi said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country whose police force is attempting to scale the Mount Everest.

Successful climbing of the peak will boost the morale of Uttarakhand Police and also motivate the force to deal effectively with difficult situations in inaccessible areas, Raturi said.