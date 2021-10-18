Delhi reports first death due to dengue this year; 723 total cases: Civic body

The national capital has reported the first death due to dengue this year, while the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has mounted to over 720, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, 382 have been reported this month till October 16.

The total number of cases this year till October 9 stood at 480.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period.

In September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in the last three years.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has intensified its drive to combat dengue, and a new awareness campaign via radio stations will be set in motion from Monday, officials said.

"We have intensified our anti-dengue drive as large number of cases are being recorded due to excessive rains this year. A radio campaign is ready. It will carry the message of precautions to be taken at home to ward off any possibility of breeding of mosquito larvae at home," East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal told PTI.

Besides, our dengue breeding checking (DBC) staff are going from house to house to check any breeding of dengue mosquitoes to prevent its spread, he said, and claimed that the staff has visited nearly 40 lakh households till date.