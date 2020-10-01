First custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft for PM, President to arrive on October 1

India is set to receive the much-awaited new generation of custom-made VVIP Boeing 777 aircraft on October 1. The special aircraft – part of the Air India One fleet – will arrive at the Delhi International Airport.

The VVIP planes are Boeing 777-300 ER duo and they will be used by the Prime Minister and the President of India when they are on official tours to international destinations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been flying the Boeing 747 aircraft until now, which will be replaced by the new generation Boeing 777 plane.

The Boeing 777 aircraft has a completely white body with the Indian flag running through the lower body and appearing on the tail. The words India and Bharat are inscribed on it in Hindi and English.

News 18 reported that the state-of-the-art aircraft will have sophisticated protection arrangements including missile warning sensors, infrared and electronic warfare countermeasures suites, and countermeasure dispensing systems. The aircraft is owned by the Indian Air Force and will have military classification.

The two VVIP planes were sourced from the United States-based Boeing aircraft for Rs 1,200 crore. The aircraft was scheduled to be delivered on August 25 but got delayed due to operational issues. Hindustan Times quoted a senior government official as saying: “The delivery of the Boeing 777 aircraft was scheduled for August 25 but has been delayed due to certain operational issues. It took a few weeks’ time to deliver.”