First coronavirus positive case reported in Manipur

The woman had recently returned from the UK, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Director Th Bhimo Singh said.
A 23-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus in Manipur, the first confirmed case in the Northeast, officials said on Monday.
The woman had recently returned from the UK, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Director Th Bhimo Singh said.She had returned to Imphal via Delhi and Guwahati airports.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 11:50 am