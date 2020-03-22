App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 10:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

First coronavirus case reported in Andhra Pradesh

The man flew from Paris to Delhi on March 15 and then to Hyderabad and Vijayawada on March 17, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 24-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, officials said, in the first case reported in the state.

The man flew from Paris to Delhi on March 15 and then to Hyderabad and Vijayawada on March 17, they said.

He was admitted to a government hospital in Vijayawada on March 20 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a state health bulletin.

At present, he has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and is under observation, the officials said.

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 09:15 am

tags #coronavirus

