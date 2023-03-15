 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First Bharat Gaurav tourist train to start from Hyderabad on March 18

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:41 PM IST

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said Punyakshetra Yatra, which is an eight nights and nine days tour from March 18 to 26 will cover important spiritual destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

The first Bharat Gaurav special tourist train will commence its journey from Secunderabad railway station here on March 18, the South Central Railway said on Wednesday.

The Bharat Gaurav train service will be launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in Hyderabad on March 18.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that the Punyakshetra-Yatra: Puri -Kashi-Ayodhya Bharat Gaurav tour is a great opportunity for rail passengers intending to visit several historical and pilgrimage places.

He said the Punyakshetra Yatra, which is an eight nights and nine days tour from March 18 to 26 will cover important spiritual destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.