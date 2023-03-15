First Bharat Gaurav tourist train to start from Hyderabad on March 18

Bharat Gaurav deluxe train (Image: @PIB/Twitter) (Representative Image)

Bharat tourism The first Bharat Gaurav special tourist train will commence its journey from Secunderabad railway station here on March 18, the South Central Railway said on Wednesday.

The Bharat Gaurav train service will be launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in Hyderabad on March 18.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that the Punyakshetra-Yatra: Puri -Kashi-Ayodhya Bharat Gaurav tour is a great opportunity for rail passengers intending to visit several historical and pilgrimage places.

He said the Punyakshetra Yatra, which is an eight nights and nine days tour from March 18 to 26 will cover important spiritual destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Passengers can board or deboard from the nominated stations in both the Telugu states of --Telangana and Andhra Pradesh-- like Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, he said.

This train service comes with an all-inclusive package so that the passenger need not worry about arrangements as the IRCTC has designed the tour program after taking all the factors into consideration, the SCR official added.

The next trip of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will start on April 18.