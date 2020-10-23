172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|first-batch-of-3-women-indian-navy-pilots-ready-for-maritime-reconnaissance-6004651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First batch of 3 women Indian Navy pilots ready for maritime reconnaissance

Among the three women pilots operationalised (mission ready) for MR, Lt Shivangi was the first to qualify as a naval pilot on December 2, 2019

Moneycontrol News

Indian Navy is ready with its first batch of three women pilots for maritime reconnaissance (MR) missions on the Dornier aircraft.

Lieutenant Divya Sharma (from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi), Lieutenant Shubhangi Swaroop (from Tilhar, Uttar Pradesh) and Lieutenant Shivangi (from Muzaffarpur, Bihar) are now fully qualified on Dornier aircraft for all operational missions, the government announced.

The three women pilots were part of the six pilots of the 27th Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) course, who graduated as fully operational maritime reconnaissance (MR) pilots at a passing out ceremony held at INS Garuda on October 22.

Among the three women pilots operationalised (mission ready) for MR, Lt Shivangi was the first to qualify as a naval pilot on December 2, 2019.

Lt Divya Sharma and Lt Shivam Pandey were adjudged ‘First in Flying’ and ‘First in Ground’ subjects, respectively, revealed a Navy press release.

These officers had initially undergone basic flying training partly with Indian Air Force and partly with the Navy prior to the DOFT course.

The course comprised one month of ground training, which was conducted at various professional schools of the Southern Naval Command and eight months of flying training at the Dornier Squadron of SNC.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 05:57 pm

