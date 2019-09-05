FIRs filed against NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela for 'deliberately' excluding ‘genuine’ citizens

FIRs have been lodged against National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela, accusing him of deliberately excluding “genuine Indian” citizens from the updated citizenship roll, The Hindu has reported.

According to the report, two FIRs were filed against Hajela in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

The final NRC was published on August 31. About 3.11 crore people made it to the list while the names of over 19 lakh were missing.

On September 3, Asom Garia-Maria Yuba Chhatra Parishad -- an organisation representing the Garia and Maria, two categories of indigenous Assamese Muslims -- lodged a complaint against Hajela at Guwahati’s Latasil Police Station.

According to Inspector Upen Kalita, in charge of the police station, subject of the FIR was that many people have been excluded from the NRC intentionally.

The complaint was filed against Hajela for producing an expensive “farcical” document that left out many indigenous people, the report suggests. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The organization's spokesperson said that the final NRC is “full of anomalies”. Giving examples like the inclusion of few members of a family while keeping other members out, exclusion of armed forces personnel, listing one son in and another out despite using the same legacy data, the spokesperson said, “this should not have happened at least to the original inhabitants of the state.”

The aim behind filing the complaint was seeking the attention of government towards probing the entire process of the NRC updating exercise, the spokesperson added.

The second FIR was filed on September 4 by Chandar Mazumdar, a member of the All India Legal Aid Forum, at a police station in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh town. He accused Hajela of deliberately excluding his family from the NRC list.

Mazumdar enclosed his family’s 1951 NRC with the FIR. “I am a bona fide citizen and my parents settled in Dibrugarh in 1947,” he said.

Who is Prateek Hajela?

He is the officer tasked with supervising the gigantic NRC updation exercise in Assam.

The 1995 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre was appointed the NRC coordinator by the Supreme Court of India (SC).

Hajela, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, had led a team of 52,000 officials that sifted through over six crore documents of 3.3 crore applicants, in one of the most complex exercises to validate the Indian citizenship of the residents of Assam.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has said it will take all possible steps to help genuine Indians prove their citizenship and provide legal assistance to the poor.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also said that exclusion of anyone's name from the NRC does not mean that the person has automatically become a foreigner as such a decision can only be taken by a foreigners tribunal after following the proper legal process.