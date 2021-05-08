MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Fire on board INS Vikramaditya; all personnel safe: Navy

An inquiry into the incident is being ordered, a Navy spokesperson said, adding that INS Vikramaditya is in the harbour.

PTI
May 08, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
The fire on board India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya was doused and all personnel on board are safe, a Navy spokesperson said. (File image: Reuters)

The fire on board India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya was doused and all personnel on board are safe, a Navy spokesperson said. (File image: Reuters)

There was a minor fire on board India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the morning on May 8, a Navy spokesperson said.

The fire was doused and all personnel on board are safe, the spokesperson said in a statement in Mumbai.

"The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the warship having accommodation for sailors.

"The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire. All personnel on board have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported," the statement said.

An inquiry into the incident is being ordered, he said, adding the aircraft carrier is in the harbour.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #defence #India #INS Vikramaditya
first published: May 8, 2021 08:46 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.