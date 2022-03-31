Fire near ONGC effluent treatment plant in Navi Mumbai, two injured

Representative image

A fire erupted near the effluent treatment plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Navi Mumbai's Uran on March 31, leading to two persons sustaining burn injuries.

The fire broke at around 6:15 pm, reports said. A senior ONGC official told Moneycontrol that the fire has been put off and the company is looking into what led to the incident.



There was fire near effluent treatment #ONGC Uran Plant; extinguished with prompt action by ONGC & #CISF. 2 persons sustained Burn injuries. one discharged; other being treated at Burn speciality hospital, Mumbai. Reason for fire being investigated. @HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli

The two employees who were injured were rushed to hospital, ONGC said, adding that one of them has been discharged, while the other is being treated at a special medical facility in Mumbai.

In September 2019, a major fire broke out at ONGC’s gas processing unit in Navi Mumbai’s Uran area, which killed four people.

ONGC has also witnessed fire incidents at other locations. In September 2020, a fire had erupted at the company's gas processing unit at Hazira in Gujarat. It was extinguished later in the day without any casualties.

Prior to that, in March 2019, there was another major blaze reported as an oil well run by the ONGC at Nandej near Ahmedabad caught fire.