Fire in storeroom at ISRO's Ahmedabad campus

A minor fire broke out on December 28 at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) campus in Ahmedabad, an official said.

The fire broke out in a storeroom in ISRO's Space Application Centre, the official said.

Chief Fire Officer M F Dastur said the fire was brought under control in an hour, adding that five fire tenders were deployed for the operation, but only one was used.

"The fire started in a store room in the SAC campus Friday morning. Only some old books got burnt in the incident. The fire was brought under control within one hour," he said.