Fire in storeroom at ISRO's Ahmedabad campus

The fire broke out in a storeroom in ISRO's Space Application Centre, the official said.
A minor fire broke out on December 28 at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) campus in Ahmedabad, an official said.
Chief Fire Officer M F Dastur said the fire was brought under control in an hour, adding that five fire tenders were deployed for the operation, but only one was used.
"The fire started in a store room in the SAC campus Friday morning. Only some old books got burnt in the incident. The fire was brought under control within one hour," he said.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 02:35 pm