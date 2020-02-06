App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fire in Mumbai highrise, 18 rescued

Officials said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Gardens around 7 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least 18 persons were rescued after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of a 15-storey residential building in the posh Malabar Hill area here on Wednesday evening, officials said.

A fireman had to be admitted to hospital after suffering suffocation.

The blaze had been brought under control by 11 pm.

Close

Officials said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Gardens around 7 pm.

related news

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and 18 persons were rescued from the building with great efforts, they said.

As the building is located at the end of a narrow alley, it was challenging for the firemen to use fire-fighting equipment, officials said.

The building's fire-fighting system was not in working condition, they added. Rahul Kavate, a fireman, suffered suffocation due to smoke and was taken to the government-run GT Hospital. He was undergoing treatment.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, officials said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 08:08 am

tags #Current Affairs #Fire #India #Malabar Hill #mumbai

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.