    Jharkhand: 14 charred to death in massive fire at Dhanbad building

    Several people were "feared trapped", officials said, adding that the rescue operations were underway.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
    Fire broke out at multi-storey building in Dhanbad, Jan. 31, 2023 (PTI Photo)

    Fire broke out at multi-storey building in Dhanbad, Jan. 31, 2023 (PTI Photo)

    At least 14 people, including women and children, were charred to death and several others injured, after a major fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

    The blaze erupted at 6 pm on the second floor of Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

    Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the officials said.

    "The death toll is 14 at present and 11 people are under treatment. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh told PTI.