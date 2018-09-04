App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire in industrial area in Mumbai; no casualty

The blaze erupted in a commercial unit near Somwar Bazar in the Bombay Talkies industrial area around 11.30 am, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A fire engulfed an industrial area in suburban Malad Tuesday morning, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in a commercial unit near Somwar Bazar in the Bombay Talkies industrial area around 11.30 am, he said. Eight fire fighting engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control, the official said.

"The fire broke out at 11.27 am and our control room was informed at 11.50 am. No casualty or injury was reported in the mishap," he said. Mumbai police personnel, ambulance and officials of the civic ward concerned also reached the site, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said. Local Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) come up with a comprehensive plan to check the increasing fire incidents in the megacity.

On August 22, a fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar area, killing four people and injuring 16 others.

On August 27, a fire engulfed a three-storey residential building in Parel area, but there was no casualty.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #malad #mumbai

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.