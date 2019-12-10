Fire in Delhi's Kirari furniture market godown; no casualty

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 9 am, after which eight fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said, adding that there was no one inside the furniture godown when the fire broke out.
A fire broke out in a godown of a furniture market in northwest Delhi's Kirari area on Tuesday, officials said.
No casualty was reported till now, they added.
The three-storey building occupied a total area of about 300 square yards, they said.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 11:47 am