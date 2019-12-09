App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fire erupts in same Delhi building where Sunday's blaze claimed 43 lives

The fire department officials said they received a call about the blaze at around 7.50 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: PTI
Image: PTI

A fire broke out in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Monday morning in the same building where a blaze killed 43 people a day earlier, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire department officials said they received a call about the blaze at around 7.50 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

Some material stacked inside the building caught fire. However, the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, they said.

Close
A massive fire in the same four-storey building comprising illegal factories killed 43 and injured 16 workers on Sunday.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 09:21 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Fire #India

