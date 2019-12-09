Fire erupts in same Delhi building where Sunday's blaze claimed 43 lives

The fire department officials said they received a call about the blaze at around 7.50 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the scene.
A fire broke out in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Monday morning in the same building where a blaze killed 43 people a day earlier, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
Some material stacked inside the building caught fire. However, the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, they said.
A massive fire in the same four-storey building comprising illegal factories killed 43 and injured 16 workers on Sunday.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 09:21 am