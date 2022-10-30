English
    Fire breaks out in west Delhi shop, one dead

    Fire department personnel brought the blaze under control and found the burnt body of shop owner Arun, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    A 40-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at his shop in west Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

    Information about the fire was received around 2.20 am, they said.

    Fire department personnel brought the blaze under control and found the burnt body of shop owner Arun, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

    The victim was a resident of Bengali Colony, Naveen Place, Najafgarh, he added.

    "The body was transferred to the RTRM hospital mortuary for further legal proceedings. We are registering a case and investigating the matter," the DCP said.

    It seems the owner was sleeping at the shop, the police added.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 01:10 pm
