English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Fire breaks out in UP Advocate General's office in Prayagraj

    Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire. District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said five firefighters sustained minor injuries. There was no report of any other casualty.

    PTI
    July 17, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

    A fire broke out in the office of Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan here on Sunday morning, an official said.

    Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire. District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said five firefighters sustained minor injuries. There was no report of any other casualty.

    Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the fire erupted at around 5.30 am. He said that apart from the fire brigade vehicles of the district, fire tenders from the adjoining districts of Pratapgarh and Kaushambi were also sent.

    Along with this, fire tenders of the Army and Air Force were also pressed into action. The SSP said that a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the building, but the flames reached the sixth, seventh and eighth floor as well.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took strong cognisance of the incident and issued instructions to constitute a committee to probe the reasons that caused the fire. Complying with the orders of the chief minister, a committee consisting of Superintendent of Police (city), Additional District Magistrate, Chief Fire Office, Additional LR Prayagraj and Deputy Director Electrical Safety has been constituted.

    Close
    The committee will give its report about the causes which led to the fire on Sunday evening, a statement said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Fire #office #Prayagraj #UP Advocate General
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.