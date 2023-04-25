 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Fire breaks out in Sarojini Nagar of South Delhi, no casualties

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Upon receiving information about the fire, five fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot and were able to control the situation

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties so far. Image: ANI

On April 25 at 2:20 am, a massive fire broke out in the Babu Market of Sarojini Nagar, Delhi, resulting in the destruction of several shops and a significant loss for the shop owners.

Upon receiving information about the fire, five fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot and were able to control the fierce fire. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties so far.

The Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, stated that the fire had affected four garment shops and 15-20 temporary stalls in the market.

Also read: Fly Dubai flight catches fire after take-off from Kathmandu