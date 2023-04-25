Fire breaks out in Sarojini Nagar of South Delhi, no casualties

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties so far. Image: ANI

On April 25 at 2:20 am, a massive fire broke out in the Babu Market of Sarojini Nagar, Delhi, resulting in the destruction of several shops and a significant loss for the shop owners.

Upon receiving information about the fire, five fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot and were able to control the fierce fire. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties so far.

The Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, stated that the fire had affected four garment shops and 15-20 temporary stalls in the market.

President of the Sarojini Nagar mini market association, Ashok Randhawa stated, "Had the fire brigade not come on time, the fire would have caused more damage. Still, we have suffered damage worth crores of rupees."

While the cause of the fire is not yet determined, preliminary assessments suggest that it was caused by an electrical short circuit.

Just three days prior, a fire had occurred on Saturday morning at Vikas Bhawan, located near ITO in Delhi. This building hosts various government offices, such as the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

After receiving information about the fire, four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location. An official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) stated that, "A call regarding the blaze was received at around 8.30 a.m.; acting on the call, four tenders were rushed to the spot."