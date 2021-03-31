English
Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital, 50 patients evacuated

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

PTI
March 31, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
A fire broke out on Wednesday morning in the ICU of the Safdarjung Hospital here following which 50 patients were evacuated, fire officials said. No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out around 6:30 am, they said.

Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to others wards with the help of hospital staff, the officials said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Safdarjung Hospital
first published: Mar 31, 2021 10:07 am

