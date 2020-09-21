Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Exchange Building

A fire has broken out at the Exchange Building in Mumbai's Ballard Estate, ANI reported.

"The incident was reported at 13.16 hours on September 21 in the Foreign Post Office on the second floor at the Exchange Building," a BMC official said.

The official added that no injuries have been reported yet.



Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate; fire tenders present at the spot

Fire tenders have been called to the spot, but extent of the fire, damage to property, and source of the fire is also not known yet. More details are awaited.