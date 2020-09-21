172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|fire-breaks-out-in-mumbais-exchange-building-5865381.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Exchange Building

Fire tenders have been called to the spot, but extent of the fire, damage to property, and source of the fire is also not known yet

Moneycontrol News
Fire in Exchange Building, Ballard Estate (Image Source: ANI)
Fire in Exchange Building, Ballard Estate (Image Source: ANI)

A fire has broken out at the Exchange Building in Mumbai's Ballard Estate, ANI reported.

"The incident was reported at 13.16 hours on September 21 in the Foreign Post Office on the second floor at the Exchange Building," a BMC official said.

The official added that no injuries have been reported yet.

Fire tenders have been called to the spot, but extent of the fire, damage to property, and source of the fire is also not known yet. More details are awaited.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

