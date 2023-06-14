English
    Fire breaks out in Kolkata airport

    At least two fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
    A minor fire broke out near a security counter inside the Kolkata airport on Wednesday night, officials said.

    "There was a minor fire and smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 9:40 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area. Check-in and operation have been resumed now," an official statement from Airport Authority of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata said.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 10:12 pm