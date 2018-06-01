App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire breaks out in I-T office; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the Income Tax office in South Mumbai today, but no casualties were reported, a Fire Brigade official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, he said.

The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, he said.

"Our control room received information at 4.55 pm about a fire erupting on the third floor of the ground plus six-storeyed building.

"Five fire engines, four water tankers along with adequate number of fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames," the official said.

No injuries were reported so far, but one person trapped on the second floor of the commercial building was rescued by firefighters, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said.

The building, a well-known landmark in South Mumbai, also houses the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 08:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

