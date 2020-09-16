Fire breaks out in garbage treatment plant in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital

A fire broke out in a garbage treatment plant at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 16, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire department received a call around 12.55 pm. However, the flames were doused in no time and neither was any casualty reported.

The fire reportedly started at a dumping hall housed in a dilapidated building. However, no loss of property has been reported.

Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service, said: “A call about the fire was received at 12.55 pm after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 1.20 pm.”

“The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, but no injury has been reported so far from the incident,” he added.

