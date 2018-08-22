App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 02:31 PM IST

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Doordarshan Bhawan

A call was received about the fire at 12:50 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A fire broke out in an AC plant of Doordarshan Bhawan at Mandi House, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call was received about the fire at 12:50 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled within 10 minutes, he said.

The AC plant is situated on the ground floor of the Doordarshan Bhawan, the official said. No casualties or injury has been reported yet, he added.
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 02:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Doordarshan Bhawan #India

