App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 08, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire breaks out in Delhi, 35 people dead

A call about the fire was received at 5.22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Police says 35 people have died after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on December 8 morning, ANI reports.

A call about the fire was received at 5.22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.

Close
Shortly after reports of the incident came to light, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, said, "Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals."

related news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a response to the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 8, 2019 09:37 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #India #New Delhi

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.