Fire breaks out in Delhi, 35 people dead

Delhi Police says 35 people have died after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on December 8 morning, ANI reports.

A call about the fire was received at 5.22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.



V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals. https://t.co/nWwoNB4u3Q

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2019

Shortly after reports of the incident came to light, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, said, "Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a response to the incident.