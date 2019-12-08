Fire breaks out in Delhi, 35 people dead

A call about the fire was received at 5.22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Delhi Police says 35 people have died after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on December 8 morning, ANI reports.
Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.
V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals. https://t.co/nWwoNB4u3Q
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a response to the incident.
The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019