Fire breaks out at building in Delhi's ITO

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi’s ITO in the morning on January 22, fire officials said. A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, they said.

"We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway," said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.