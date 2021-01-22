MARKET NEWS

Fire breaks out at building in Delhi's ITO

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.

PTI
January 22, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
Image: ANI

Image: ANI

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi’s ITO in the morning on January 22, fire officials said. A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, they said.

"We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway," said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.
PTI
