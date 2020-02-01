App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

India
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire breaks out in a building at AIIMS in Delhi

No injuries or casualties have been reported

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A fire broke out in a building at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here following which ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Services officials said on February 1.

"A fire in the electric panel situated at the ground floor of the AIIMS Cardio-Neuro Centre was reported. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze is under control," a DFS official said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, the official added.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #AIIMS #All India Institute of Medical Sciences #Delhi

