Fire breaks out in 6-storey building in Mulund area of Mumbai

A fire has been reported in the 6-story Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund West, Mumbai on April 25 at 11:40am.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire erupted on the fourth floor of the building which is in the vicinity of Mulund Railway Station. Although some news reports suggested that residents may have been trapped inside the building, the current status of any potential injuries or damage is unknown.

As per the on-site official, five fire tenders were dispatched to the location to extinguish the blaze, which was successfully put out by noon. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties resulting from the incident.

Just a day before, on 24th April, a construction worker was injured in a fire incident after one of the four small domestic gas cylinders present exploded. The worker suffered minor burn injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, a civic official said on 25th April, Tuesday.

"Four rooms of workers were also destroyed in the incident which took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday in Kapurbawdi area on Ghodbunder Road," stated Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Avinash Sawant.

He also mentioned, "After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze within an hour".