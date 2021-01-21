MARKET NEWS

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India Terminal 1 in Pune

Serum Institute of India News: Ten fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
Image: ANI

Image: ANI


A fire broke out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India (SII)’s facility in Pune, Maharashtra on January 21. Ten fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.

The fire continued to rage on the fourth and fifth floors of the 'Special Economic Zone 3' building inside the premises, reported news agency ANI.

There is no impact on the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield making process as the fire broke out in a facility away from the place where the anti-coronavirus vaccines are made, reported news agency PTI citing sources.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s Chief Fire Officer told CNN News18 there were four people inside the building and three had been rescued. Large smoke was hampering the work of bringing the fire under control, the official added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI that the fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises.

"As per the primary information, three people have been evacuated," she said.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties due to the incident.

"We have sent water tenders to the spot," a fire brigade official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray contacted the Pune Municipal Commissioner and took the complete on-ground updates of the fire incident, said the state CMO.

"He has directed the state machinery to coordinate and ensure that the situation is under control," the CMO said on Twitter.
