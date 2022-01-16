MARKET NEWS

Fire breaks out at railways' godown in Mathura, good worth lakhs destroyed

Four fire tenders struggled to douse the fire for over nine hours, Mathura Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said

PTI
January 16, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
Representational image

A fire broke out at a railways' godown near Mathura junction here on Saturday and destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees, officials said. The fire was noticed by some employees around 9 am. By the time the fire brigade was called, the blaze had turned devastating, they said.

Four fire tenders struggled to douse the fire for over nine hours, Mathura Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said. A JCB was used to break a godown wall to speed up the operation. The fire was doused by 7 pm, the officials said.

A probe by supervisor-level officers has been ordered into the incident, said S K Srivastava, spokesperson of divisional railway manager's (DRM) office, Agra. The total loss is being ascertained and is likely to be known by Sunday, he said.
