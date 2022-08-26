Fire breaks out at Noida factory

A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Thursday night following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said. The factory is located in Sector 80, under Phase 2 police station, they said.



Uttar Pradesh | Fire breaks out at a factory in Noida Sector 80 pic.twitter.com/KRPJ7SMEJb

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2022

"Efforts were on to douse the fire. Local police along with fire fighters are at the spot," a police official said around 12 am. Details of loss to property were yet to be assessed while there was no immediate report of any casualty, the official said.