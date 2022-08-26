English
    Fire breaks out at Noida factory

    Details of loss to property were yet to be assessed while there was no immediate report of any casualty, the official said.

    August 26, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

    A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Thursday night following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said. The factory is located in Sector 80, under Phase 2 police station, they said.

    "Efforts were on to douse the fire. Local police along with fire fighters are at the spot," a police official said around 12 am. Details of loss to property were yet to be assessed while there was no immediate report of any casualty, the official said.
