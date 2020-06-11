Fire breaks out at Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market, 6 fire tenders battle blaze

A fire broke out at Mumbai's Crawford Market on June 10. The city's fire department said no injury has been reported so far.

According to reports, the fire brigade was alerted at around 6:15 pm regarding a fire at some of the cloth shops. According to officials, the fire is restricted to the ground floor of the market.

"It is a level two fire. Firefighting is on and nobody was reported injured in the blaze," an official said.

Personnel of the BMC ward office, police and ambulances have also reached the site.

The wholesale market, also known as Mahatma Phule Market, is close to the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) and has shops selling household items and fruits and vegetables.

Six fire engines are currently present at the spot, news agency ANI reported.