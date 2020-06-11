App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market, 6 fire tenders battle blaze

Six fire engines are currently present at the spot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

A fire broke out at Mumbai's Crawford Market on June 10. The city's fire department said no injury has been reported so far.

According to reports, the fire brigade was alerted at around 6:15 pm regarding a fire at some of the cloth shops. According to officials, the fire is restricted to the ground floor of the market.

"It is a level two fire. Firefighting is on and nobody was reported injured in the blaze," an official said.

Personnel of the BMC ward office, police and ambulances have also reached the site.

The wholesale market, also known as Mahatma Phule Market, is close to the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) and has shops selling household items and fruits and vegetables.

Six fire engines are currently present at the spot, news agency ANI reported.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

