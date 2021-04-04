English
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Dahisar Jumbo COVID Centre, no casualties reported

No casualties have been reported so far; however, four fire tenders have arrived at the spot.

Moneycontrol News
April 04, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST

A fire broke out at Mumbai's Dahisar Jumbo COVID Centre on April 4.

No casualties have been reported so far; however, four fire tenders have arrived at the spot, ANI reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
TAGS: #Fire #Maharashtra #mumbai
first published: Apr 4, 2021 05:02 pm

