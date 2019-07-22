Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Mumbai's Bandra area, recue operation underway

A major fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Bandra West area on July 22.

The incident was reported at 3.11 pm and as many as 14 fire engines were on the spot. News reports suggest that at least 100 people were trapped on the building's terrace. The level 4first reportedly broke out on the third-fourth floor. The number of injuries, if any, was immediately unclear.

The building houses the state-run telecom company MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited). The location is close to the Bandra fire station.



Mumbai: Fire fighting operations underway in Bandra where a level 4 fire has broken out in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building. 14 fire tenders are present. People trapped in the building are being evacuated, approximately 100 people are reportedly trapped. pic.twitter.com/d1satP1byT

— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Fire fighting operations underway and people trapped in the building are being evacuated.

(This is a developing story. To be updated)