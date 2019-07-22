App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Mumbai's Bandra area, recue operation underway

As many as 14 fire engines were at the spot. News reports suggest that at least 100 people were trapped on the building's terrace

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

A major fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Bandra West area on July 22.

The incident was reported at 3.11 pm and as many as 14 fire engines were on the spot. News reports suggest that at least 100 people were trapped on the building's terrace. The level 4first reportedly broke out on the third-fourth floor. The number of injuries, if any, was immediately unclear.

The building houses the state-run telecom company MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited). The location is close to the Bandra fire station.

Close
Fire fighting operations underway and people trapped in the building are being evacuated.

(This is a developing story. To be updated)
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Fire #India #mumbai

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.