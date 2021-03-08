Fire breaks out at Kolkata high-rise, six feared dead

Fire erupted at 13th floor of the building (Image: ANI)

Six persons were feared dead after a blaze erupted at a high-rise in Kolkata on March 8. The firefighting operations are underway.

The New Koila Ghat building, where the fire broke out, is located at Strand Road - based in the central part of the city. The flames were seen emerging from the 13th floor of the building.

The first reports of the fire emerged at around 6:30 pm. The fire brigade department had pressed eight fire tenders to douse off the flames.

The building where the fire erupted houses railway ticketing offices, NDTV reported, adding that online ticket bookings have been reportedly hit due to the power being switched off.

State ministers, municipal officials and police officers were on the spot to oversee the rescue operations. Though authorities fear fatalities, no official confirmation has been issued so far on the number of deaths.

"Can't say how many people have died yet," state urban development minister Firhad Hakim told the news channel.