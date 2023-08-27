English
    Mumbai hotel fire: Three dead, two injured

    "It is a level-one fire. All rescued people have been rushed to the Cooper Hospital," the official said.

    PTI
    August 27, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST
    Image: ANI/Twitter

    Image: ANI/Twitter

    Three persons died in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Santacruz East in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, while two others have been hositalised, a civic official said.

    The blaze broke out on the third floor of the ground-plus-four Galaxy Hotel in Prabhat Colony at 1:10pm and gutted the electric wiring, power installations, air-conditioning, curtains, mattresses, wood furniture in a couple of rooms and common areas like the duct, staircase and lobby, the fire brigade official said.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 27, 2023 03:51 pm

