Fire breaks out at hostel on Nerul's DY Patil college campus

A major fire broke out at a hostel in Nerul's DY Patil college campus, according to reports.

The building was under-construction and unoccupied, according to news agency PTI.

Reports suggest that the cause of the fire was a short circuit.

The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said.

The blaze was doused within 30 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel, the official added.

No injuries have been reported so far, according to reports.