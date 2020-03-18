Fire breaks out at hostel on Nerul's DY Patil college campus

No injuries have been reported so far, according to reports.
A major fire broke out at a hostel in Nerul's DY Patil college campus, according to reports.
The building was under-construction and unoccupied, according to news agency PTI.
Reports suggest that the cause of the fire was a short circuit.
The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said.
The blaze was doused within 30 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel, the official added.No injuries have been reported so far, according to reports.
First Published on Mar 18, 2020 03:18 pm