Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire breaks out at hostel on Nerul's DY Patil college campus

No injuries have been reported so far, according to reports.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A major fire broke out at a hostel in Nerul's DY Patil college campus, according to reports.

The building was under-construction and unoccupied, according to news agency PTI.

Reports suggest that the cause of the fire was a short circuit.

Close

The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said.

The blaze was doused within 30 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel, the official added.

No injuries have been reported so far, according to reports.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

