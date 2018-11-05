App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire breaks out at high-rise office building in Kolkata's Park Street

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building called Apeejay House, the Fire Brigade official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a high-rise office building in the posh Park Street here on Monday, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building called Apeejay House, the Fire Brigade official said.

"Several fire tenders are busy in dousing the flames," he said.Efforts are being made to evacuate the building, which houses several corporate offices and headquarters of the Apeejay Surendra Group.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 01:45 pm

