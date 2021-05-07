MARKET NEWS

Fire breaks out at chemical factory near Mumbai

Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation has rushed fire brigade teams to the spot.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
Representative picture

A major fire has erupted at a chemical godown in Thane's Bhiwandi.

The fire was reported from the Mankoli area around noon on May 7, as per a Mumbai Mirror report.

Soon after the incident came to light, Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation rushed fire brigade teams to the spot.

So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Thane
first published: May 7, 2021 01:21 pm

