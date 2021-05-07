Fire breaks out at chemical factory near Mumbai

Representative picture

A major fire has erupted at a chemical godown in Thane's Bhiwandi.

The fire was reported from the Mankoli area around noon on May 7, as per a Mumbai Mirror report.

Soon after the incident came to light, Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation rushed fire brigade teams to the spot.

So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)