Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pune's Kurkumbh MIDC area: Report

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Kurkumbh Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Pune earlier today, the Indian Express has reported.

The flames were seen emerging from premises of the Kusmum Distillation and Refining Private Limited Company, while people in the area heard a loud sound which triggered panic.

No casualty has been reported yet, the report said. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, while the area has been sealed by the police, with barricades put up at certain points to avoid crowding.

(More details awaited)



