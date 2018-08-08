Fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum refinery in Mumbai

The plant at Mahul road in Chembur area of Mumbai caught fire at around 3 pm, the official said. There were no reports of any injury so far, he added.
The plant at Mahul road in Chembur area of Mumbai caught fire at around 3 pm, the official said. There were no reports of any injury so far, he added.Seven fire engines and two foam tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, the official said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 03:37 pm