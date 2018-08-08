App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum refinery in Mumbai

The plant at Mahul road in Chembur area of Mumbai caught fire at around 3 pm, the official said. There were no reports of any injury so far, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A fire broke out at a refinery of Bharat Petroleum here after explosions this afternoon, a Fire Brigade official said.

The plant at Mahul road in Chembur area of Mumbai caught fire at around 3 pm, the official said. There were no reports of any injury so far, he added.

Seven fire engines and two foam tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, the official said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

