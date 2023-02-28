 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's Andhra Pradesh facility, production halted

Feb 28, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

Foxlink, cable supplier to global tech giant Apple, halted production after a massive fire broke out at one of its manufacturing facilities here on Monday.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident. Nearly 750 people working at the facility in Jinkalamitta village managed to get out soon after the fire broke out, police said.

Due to fibre, sheets and sponge stocked at the facility, the fire spread swiftly, engulfing the entire facility. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

At around 1:15 pm, a fire broke out at a Foxlink facility where cables are manufactured, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Renigunta, A Ramachandra The timely arrival of fire brigades at the spot ensured that the fire remained confined to one shed and did not spread to the other two that house the dining area and kitchens, Ramachandra said.