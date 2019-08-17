Fire breaks out at AIIMS in Delhi

A fire broke out at the AIIMS on August 17 evening and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.

According to a CNN News 18 report, the fire may have been caused due to a short circuit. The report also noted that patients who were housed near to the origin of the fire were evacuated to safety.

The report also quoted Vipin Kental, Director of Delhi Fire Services, saying that there have been no injuries so far.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 pm and 15 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is also one of patients at the premier hospital. The 66-year-old was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9 after he had complained of restlessness and breathlessness. A multidisciplinary team of doctors at AIIMS has been appointed to supervise his treatment, with latest reports saying that he has been put on life support.