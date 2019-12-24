App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Narela

The firefighting continued and it was believed that no one was trapped inside the building, an official said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A fire broke out at a factory in Narela, New Delhi on December 24 morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call was received about the blaze at 4.52 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The firefighting continued and it was believed that no one was trapped inside the building, the official said.

(More details are awaited)

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 10:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Fire #India

