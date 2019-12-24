Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Narela

The firefighting continued and it was believed that no one was trapped inside the building, an official said
A fire broke out at a factory in Narela, New Delhi on December 24 morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
A call was received about the blaze at 4.52 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The firefighting continued and it was believed that no one was trapped inside the building, the official said.
(More details are awaited)Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 10:30 am