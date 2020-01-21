Fire at Surat’s Raghuveer Market, 60 fire tenders rushed to spot

There were no reports of any casualty. It was later reported that the fire had been brought under control and cooling operation had begun
A major fire broke out at a seven-storey market complex in Surat, Gujarat on January 21.
A fire official told news agency PTI that there was no report of any casualty so far.
The blaze erupted in Raghuveer Complex, a large textile market in Saroli area, and gutted several shops, the official added.
It was later reported that the fire had been brought under control and cooling operation had begun.
Gujarat: Latest visuals from Raghuveer Market in Surat where fire broke out, earlier today. Fire under control, cooling operation underway. pic.twitter.com/NuWrRR1Icl
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020